Broome County United Way Delivers Books to Children

On Friday, kids of all ages were given brand new books at the Wilson Children's Center.

The United Way of Broome County collected over 480 books throughout June and ended their “Day of Action” campaign by putting those books in the hands of children.

Robin Paugh. Executive Director, United Way, Broome County said, “Surprisingly, there are some kids that don’t own a book. We’ve heard that story more than once and I just think it's so important to encourage them to continue learning and reading.”

Patricia Petterson, the Director of Wilson Children's Hopsital, says not only does it promote a summer reading, but makes an even bigger impact on their lives.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity, it gives them a chance to grow, and learn new skills, test their imagination and just enjoy reading,” said Petterson.

“We go through a lot of books, you know kids touch them and read them, they get used a lot so just replenish them is just great," she said.

The rest of the books collected by the Broome County United Way will be given to non-profit organizations like Catholic Charities, Opportunities for Broome and the Boys & Girls Club.

To learn more about the work of the Broome County United Way, click here: United Way of Broome County