22 New Corrections Officers to Serve the Community

On Friday, four different agencies throughout the Southern Tier gained some new law enforcement officers.

After nine weeks of tactical, classroom and physical training, 22 men and women will be working as Corrections Officers in Broome, Tompkins, Cortland and Tioga County. The former trainees went through two weeks of hands-on firearm instruction and another two weeks in defensive tactics. Graduates say they are grateful and excited to start.

Cody Snow, Broome County Corrections Officer said, “I always wanted to be in law enforcement ever since I was a kid so it just kind of inspired me.”

“Oh it feels great I can’t wait to get started Monday. It’s a very proud moment, I’m very very blessed and thankful. Thank God today.” said another new addition to the Broome County Corrections Office, Damien Viengkhem.

Broome County: John Aswad, Matthew Coughlin, Marcus DeAngelo, Kristen Farr, Matthew Gurney, Courtney Heinz, David Kellar, Christina Malle, Davis Moochler, Francesca Mujica, Devin Parker, Mason Rowe, Cody Snow, Damien Viengkham, Bambi Ward-Living.

Cortland County: Kaitlyn Bliss, Joseph Gosselin, Keith Sherman.

Tioga County: Michael Mobilio, Samuel Warner.

Tompkins County: Gerald Bradely, Vanessa Ganascioli

Some of the Broome County Corrections Academy graduates will be starting as soon as Monday.