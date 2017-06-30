Police Increase Patrols for Holiday Weekend

Police across the state have stepped up patrols and are setting up DWI checkpoints for the Fourth of July Weekend.

The five-day STOP-DWI crackdown begins Friday, June 30 and will end on July 4th. Because the holiday falls on a Tuesday, New York State Police are telling drivers to expect heavier traffic until Wednesday, July 5th.

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the deadliest in terms of drunk driving-related fatalities. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data found146 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during the 2015 Fourth of July Holiday.

New Yorkers can also use the NYSP "Have a Plan" app, which finds rides in your area.

More than 21,000 people were ticketed during New York's "Speed Week" campaign that ran from June 7 - 13. For the Southern Tier, officials gave ticketed 775 drivers.

Troopers issued over 12,000 tickets during its Memorial Day campaign, according to the governor's office. Southern Tier police handed out 900 tickets, including 19 DWI arrests, 349 speeding violations and 109 seat belt violations.