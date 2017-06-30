CHOW Warehouse Gets Major Renovation

A major renovation to the CHOW warehouse in Binghamton doubles the amount of fresh produce the organization is able to provide to residents in need. The upgrade includes more pallet space and a massive freezer, bug enough to drive a forklift into.

Reverend Joseph Sellepack, Director of the Broome County Council of Churches, says this extra space is especially helpful in the summer and holiday months when the need is greater. CHOW now has the space to stock up in advance.

"Who would think that food would be a gift of grace to someone, but it really is, especially when you really need it. So this is an amazing project," says Sellepack.

CHOW has already distributed over 1 million pounds of food in Broome County so far this year. The renovations were funded through a partnership with Avangrid Foundation, the parent company of NYSEG. Other contributors include the Hoyt Foundation, the Decker Foundation, and Raymond Corporation.