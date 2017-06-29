The Son of the Binghamton Police Chief Dies at 25T

Joseph T. Zikuski III, the son of the Binghamton Police Chief, has died at 25-years-old according to an online obituary.

The obituary states that he passed on June 28 with family and friends by his side "when he succumbed to his addition". The exact cause of death has not been released.

The family thanks the ER staff at Wilson Hospital and the nurses at the ICU for their loving and extraordinary care.

Joe loved sports of all kinds, his favorite teams were the Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees, New York Knicks and the Buffalo Sabres. He could rattle off sports stats better then any announcer. He played XBOX for hours on end, a passion he shared with gamers all over the world.

Visitation will be held on Friday at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc., at 137 Robinson St. from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 1, at St. Patrick’s Church on 9 Leroy St. and burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Flower donations can be made to the Binghamton High School Varsity Football Team at 98 Oak St. in memory of Joseph T. Zikuski III.

