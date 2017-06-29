D.A.'s Office Hosts a Cookout for the Community

Around 400 kids and residents were expected to come out to get to know prosecutors and investigators from the D.A.'s office, for the summers first community cookout.

Cornwell talked to kids about public safety and offered them tips for when faced with different situations.

"We really want to know that they can come to us when they need help and that the police officers that are here are the good guys and they should trust them and reach out to them when they need help," said Cornwell.

Cornwell said by working together we will have safer streets and a brighter future for Broome County.

"The community needs interaction with our office, and we need interaction with them," said Cornwell.

The first community cook out took place last summer and Broome County District Attorney, Steve Cornwell said he plans to continue the event in the upcoming years because its important to get to know the community and build trust.