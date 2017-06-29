New Incentive for BC Small Businesses

The Agency announced a new incentive program for small businesses, in Broome County on Thursday.



The program is designed to provide assistance to small businesses that are looking to expand their operations in the County. The first applicant to sign up for the new incentive program is Midway Lanes in Vestal. Renovations are already underway thanks to the agency, to bring more fun to midway.

Steve Miller, Midway Lanes owner, said he is very excited for the new additions, including laser tag and bumper cars.

Miller said the new additions coming to Midway Lanes will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Midway Lanes expects to be done with renovations by mid August.