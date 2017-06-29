Greg Lesko on Easy Summer Financial Moves

Tom: Summertime and the livin’ is easy… Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has money moves to simplify your finances this season. Greg…

Greg: Thanks, Tom. Summer is when most people want to step up their leisure pursuits, relax more and worry about financial tasks less.

Today’s technologies make it easy to “set it and forget it” especially when it comes to repetitive money tasks. First, bills. You can save time and make things less burdensome if you automate your bill-paying. Most, if not all, of your monthly bills can usually be paid online with automatic electronic transfers.

Second, banking. Online banking not only saves you time, it also cuts down clutter and eliminates the need to organize and file cancelled checks, documents and account statements. Reducing both time and paper is like getting a double bonus.

Tom: What other time and effort-saving moves should we explore this summer?

Greg: Bundling and consolidating where possible. Instead of separate home, auto and life insurance companies, you might shop around for a firm that offers all three. And maybe you can use a single cell phone and entertainment media provider, you could also shop offers to consolidate credit cards and find a better rate plus lower fees at the same time.

Tom: Any ways to streamline spending and saving?

Greg: There are so many budgeting apps available now that it's fairly easy to find one that fits your lifestyle. And as for saving and investing, these should also be automated with electronic transfers. Many brokerage companies will also let you automate investments. That way, you could be growing your money as you relax at the pool or out on the golf course.