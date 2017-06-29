Nido, Rosario to represent Mets at Futures Game

Rumble Ponies Catcher Tomas Nido and former B-Mets Shortstop Amed Rosario will be the New York Mets representatives at the MLB Futures Game in Miami on July 9th as part of the MLB All-Star Game festivities.

Nido is hitting .254 with five home runs and 33 RBI in 54 games for the Rumble Ponies this year. Rosario played in last year's Futures Game with then B-Mets and current Las Vegas 51s teammate Dom Smith. Rosario is hitting .315 with seven home runs and 49 RBI in 76 games played with the 51s.

Since 1999 the Futures Game has brought baseball's rising stars together for an exhibition game pitting the US versus the World, typically played on the Sunday before the MLB All-Star Game. Several future MVPs, Cy Young winners, and MLB All-Stars have played in the Futures Game.

This year's Futures Game will be played in Marlins Park in Miami on July 9 at 4:00 and can be seen on MLB Network or MLB.tv

The full list of Mets and Yankees prospects by year chosen for the Futures Game:

2017:

Domingo Acevedo - NYY (World)

Estevan Florial - NYY (World)

Tomas Nido - NYM (World)

Amed Rosario - NYM (World)

2016:

Dilson Herrera - NYM (World)

Jorge Mateo - NYY (World)

Amed Rosario - NYM (World)

Gary Sanchez - NYY (World)

Dom Smith - NYM (US)

2015:

Michael Conforto - NYM (US)

Aaron Judge - NYY (US)

Brandon Nimmo - NYM (US)

Gary Sanchez - NYY (World)

2014:

Peter O'Brien - NYY (US)

Kevin Plawecki - NYM (US)

Luis Severino - NYY (World)

Noah Syndergaard - NYM (US)

2013:

Rafael de Paula - NYY (World)

Rafael Montero - NYM (US)

Brandon Nimmo - NYM (US)

Noah Syndergaard - NYM (US)

2012:

Tyler Austin - NYY (US)

Wilmer Flores - NYM (World)

Zack Wheeler - NYM (US)

2011:

Matt Harvey - NYM (US)

Jefry Marte - NYM (World)

Austin Romine - NYY (US)

2010:

Jeurys Familia - NYM (World)

Hector Noesi - NYY (World)

Austin Romine - NYY (US)

Zack Wheeler - SF (US)

2009:

Manny Banuelos - NYY (World)

Wilmer Flores - NYM (World)

Jenrry Mejia - NYM (World)

Jesus Montero - NYY (World)

2008:

Fernando Martinez - NYM (World)

Jesus Montero - NYY (World)

2007:

Joba Chamberlain - NYY (US)

Deolis Guerra - NYM (World)

Kevin Mulvey - NYM (US)

2006:

Phil Hughes - NYY (US)

Matt Lindstrom - NYM (US)

Jose Tabata - NYY (World)

2005:

Melky Cabrera - NYY (World)

Justin Huber - NYM (World)

Lastings Milledge - NYM (US)

Yusmeiro Petit - NYM (World)

2004:

Robinson Cano - NYY (World)

Yusmeiro Petit - NYM (World)

David Wright - NYM (US)

2003:

Robinson Cano - NYY (World)

Justin Huber - NYM (World)

Royce Ring - NYM (US)

2002:

Victor Diaz - NYM (World)

Drew Henson - NYY (US)

Justin Huber - NYM (World)

Jose Reyes - NYM (World) (MVP)

2001:

Alex Escobar - NYM (World)

Nick Johnson - NYY (US)

Juan Rivera - NYY (World)

Jae Seo - NYM (World)

2000:

Alex Escobar - NYM (World)

Drew Henson - NYY (US)

Jackson Melian - NYY (World)

1999:

Alfonso Soriano - NYY (World) (MVP)

Jorge Toca - NYM (World)