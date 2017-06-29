First Broome-Tioga Cadet to Win Spaatz Award Honored Among Peers

The Broome-Tioga Composite Squadron held its quarterly Awards and Promotions Ceremony at the Greater Binghamton Health Center Complex on Thursday evening as around 20 Cadets were honored.

Cadet Awards and Promotions

Major General John F. Curry Achievement - Daniel Robert Martone

- Daniel Robert Martone H.H. "Hap" Arnold Achievement - Ryan Chanda Affatato, Jarret M. Daniels, Michael W. Eaton, Alexander J. Eaton, Justin Thomas Fargo, Luis Enrique Osorio Jr.

- Ryan Chanda Affatato, Jarret M. Daniels, Michael W. Eaton, Alexander J. Eaton, Justin Thomas Fargo, Luis Enrique Osorio Jr. Mary Feik Achievement - Austin Otis Baker, Vince A. Milasi, Victoria A. Seaman, Alexandra R. Smith

- Austin Otis Baker, Vince A. Milasi, Victoria A. Seaman, Alexandra R. Smith Wright Brothers Award - Austin Otis Baker, Tonie M. Ruttkiewicz

- Austin Otis Baker, Tonie M. Ruttkiewicz Captain Eddie Rickenbacker Achievement - Kristin L. Cogshall, Nicholas D. Dailey, Holden M. Wasko

- Kristin L. Cogshall, Nicholas D. Dailey, Holden M. Wasko Charles Lindbergh Achievement - Aidan J. Stalter

- Aidan J. Stalter Jimmy Doolittle Achievement - Dale E. Raeder

- Dale E. Raeder Flight Commander Achievement - Gavid A. Lipko, Logan Christian Sweet

- Gavid A. Lipko, Logan Christian Sweet Level 1: Orientation - Scott A. Cohen

- Scott A. Cohen Level 1 and Promotion to 2nd Lt - Robert J. Martone

- Robert J. Martone GTM 3, Emergency Services Patch, Basic GT Badge - Evan Arnold

- Evan Arnold GTL, Senior GT Badge - Vincent B. Mbera

Among the group was 17-year-old Kevin Vogel, who won the Carl A. Spaatz Award for demonstrating excellence in leadership, character, fitness, and aerospace education.

"I'm the 2,113 person to receive the award since the 60's," said Vogel.

He is also the first to ever earn it in the history of the Broome-Tioga Composite Squadron. Around five of every one thousand Cadets will receive the honor.

"I have mixed feelings for the fact that I've gone through it and I'm no longer the Cadet Commander here and it feels like the two years have kind of flown by, but I was ecstatic and I'm proud of what I've done," said Vogel.

Vogel, who will be attending McGill University in the fall took part in the "passing of the flag" ceremony, where the new Cadet Commander was named. Now in charge of the group is 15-year-old Andre Birt.

"I really appreciate it and I think it's really honorable to have," said Birt. "Not many 15-year-olds are getting this."

He has been with the Broome-Tioga Squadron for a little over two years and has quickly risen up the rankings.

"I'm just happy that I've done this and I feel good about it," said Birt.

He hopes to become a Pilot in the Air Force one day.

Before moving on to the next chapter in his life, Brit's predecessor, Kevin Vogel, had a few words of wisdom for the new Cadet Commander.

"Be bold, you are now a role model and that's the thing you have to keep in your heart," said Vogel. "You will have people looking up to you and you have to take that challenge and do great things."