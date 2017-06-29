Community Comes Together to Clean up the First Ward

Nearly 60 community members joined multiple local organizations to clean up the First Ward in Binghamton on Thursday.

"Our diversity is our strength, Binghamton, and the First Ward are on their way back and this is how we give back to the community and pay it forward," said Rep. Giovanni Scaringi, Binghamton Councilman (1st District).

They all met at St. Michael's Church in Binghamton to grab plastic gloves, trash bags, and water bottles. Then they split into four groups and cleaned up Clinton Street, Front Street, and Prospect Street.

"The important thing to recognize here is the different groups of people here in our community and how they give back to make our neighborhoods look a lot cleaner," said Scaringi.

The Councilman showed up in his volunteer shirt and a baseball cap, ready to get to work because he believes that you have to lead by example.

"You can't tell people to do things if you're not willing to do them yourself," said Scaringi.

Volunteers of America, Broome County Reentry, the City of Binghamton, St. Michael's Church, SUNY Broome, and Binghamton University's Hinman College all wanted to coordinate the community in order to work towards a common goal that benefited everyone.

"It just builds a sense of community and it's not just about picking up garbage, but rather gathering everyone together for a common cause," said Karen Caminiti, Director of the Residential Reentry Center.

Last year was the first time the Councilman had planned an event like this and says it was a success, which led him to expand it this year.

"In 2016, we cleaned up Sunflower Park on Murray Street in the First Ward...I was expecting 20 people, but around 40 showed up," said Scaringi.

He and other organizers hope this yearly tradition continues to grow into 2018.