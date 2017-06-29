VERDICT: Man Convicted of Murder, Arson in 2015 Fire that Killed Two Boys

A judge has found a Johnson City man guilty of killing two young boys by starting a fire in a Floral Avenue house. Dwight Burton entered the home with a gas can on October 19, 2015, intending to kill ex-girlfriend Jessica Baxter.

Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley found Burton guilty of all 10 charges, including murder and arson.

Before the verdict, Burton addressed the court and maintained his innocence.



Family and friends hug Erica Kurtz, the mother of the two boys killed in the October 2015 Floral Ave. fire.

For two weeks, family of the boys crowded the court room, waiting for some sort of closure. Erica Kurtz, mother of Joshua and Michael Maxwell, 4 and 3 years old, stayed in that courtroom, leaving only when an EMT on the stand recalled phoning in the "code black" for her sons.

Burton maintained his innocence throughout the trial.Taking the stand in his own defense, he pointed the finger at Baxter's then-boyfriend Jorge Torres. Burton originally told police he was asleep all night in his Endicott Ave apartment. It wasn't until he testified in court that he told a story about Torres stealing Burton's backpack from his car and planting it at the crime scene.

Prosecutors called the evidence against Burton "overwhelming." Two eyewitnesses who lived on the 2nd floor of the home testified to seeing Burton fleeing the fire, gas can in hand. Forensic scientists found traces of gasoline on Burton's sneakers and investigators found a red gas cap in Burton's jacket pocket. The backpack recovered at the scene contained Burton's mail, his resume, and two beers he is on camera purchasing at a convenience store a little over an hour before the fire.