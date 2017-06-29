5 Things I Learned On My First Uber Ride in Binghamton

Uber and Lyft are open for business in the Southern Tier. Binghamton Mayor Rich David joined Uber on the first day of ride-sharing with a ceremonial ride from City Hall to NYSEG Stadium.

I was at that event and can say everything went smoothly, so I wanted to see if I would have the same experience. I did not.

Here are the five things I learned from my first (attempted) Uber trip in Binghamton:

1. Don't rely on the app's ETA

From the Fox 40 newsroom (in Vestal) I called for a ride to the Dunkin Donuts near the Target plaza. 2.4 miles.

At 11:39 a.m. I ordered my ride and the app had my driver just one minute away. But one minute passed and no Uber but a change in driver's ETA. Now, my driver was three minutes away. I was still hopeful until the ETA changed three more times. About twenty minutes later, my driver (who was very kind, by the way) called and apologized for the delay.

He explained that Uber's maps were having a hard time finding specific locations and he had to resort to using Google maps. This was also the case with my second Uber driver (I will explain, later).

2. Driver delays may cost you more

The Uber driver explained it to me this way; if the driver believes he/she is at the correct pick-up location they confirm it on the app. The app then starts a count down. If the customer isn't in the car within two minutes, a per-minute wait time fee will begin to add onto your bill.

In my situation, both drivers were directed to a location near me but not my precise location. After communicating that I was in a different location, It took my driver an additional three minutes to get to me. Altogether I paid a one minute wait fee on the first trip.

Same thing happened with my second driver. Unable to pinpoint my exact location at Dunkin, the Uber driver maps believed me to be at the Weis market (right behind Dunkin). Several minutes later I had an addition $1.32 added to my bill.

3. Watch out for the extra charges.

It's not just the wait time fees you have to worry about. On my trip back I was charged a booking fee (a fee I was never charged on my ride prior). The policy and communications representative for Uber, Ashwini Chhabra, explained to me that the app will recognize one-way streets, alternative navigation and tolls. A booking fee will be added if the route to your destination contains any one of those things.

Why I was charged a booking fee for only one trip? That mystery still remains. However, Uber is looking into it.

4. All complaints are filled out electronically.

My next move was to find a representative to talk to. The one number I could find was completely automated and offered no alternative number to call or extension to dial to talk to a real person. Chhabra explained to me that due to the high volume of customers, all complaints are filed through the app. A representative will call you, once you've filed a complaint.

So I filled a complaint on my trips through Uber to see how long it would take for a representative to call me.

5. Drivers are great.

Despite some of the downsides to my trips, the drivers were great. Both drivers were very polite, opened the car door for me and even offered water and snacks. The cars were both in great condition and very clean.

Both drivers I met decided to become Uber drivers to make a little extra money part-time.

"I'm from Vestal and I retired in Vestal," said Raymond, Uber driver. "I've just been itching to do something and here comes Uber. I used to drive a cab and I love to talk to people."

"I'm a nurse by day and I love driving. It helps me decompress from work, so why not get paid to do it," said Uber driver, Michael.

Overall the trip to Dunkin and back took around 40 minutes, but I remain optimistic. Both drivers say their first day has been slow but they expect it to pick up as students return to the area for school. Until then, Raymond and Micheal say there are a few "kinks" to workout. Chhabra says Uber is always looking for ways to improve its ride-sharing services.

While my first Uber experience didn't turn out as planned, I remain curious to see how they fall in comparison to their competitor, Lyft.