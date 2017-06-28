Fenton Residents Silently Protest at Town's Work Session

It was a room divided at the Town of Fenton Work Session on Wednesday evening. Even though the meeting didn't allow for public comment, close to 20 Fenton-area residents showed up to protest silently and in solidarity.

"Let me be clear, we will not be discussing the NG Advantage Natural Gas Project," said David Hamlin, Fenton Supervisor. He told Fox 40 that he and other Town employees can't speak on the matter while it's in litigation.

Even though they couldn't speak out, residents say it's important, more now than ever, to show up to all Fenton meetings.

"At this point it's important for us to show up at every one of these meetings because this decision about the Compressor Station was made without the knowledge of a lot of the Townspeople and now I think we need to keep an eye on everything," said Jason Pepples, a Fenton resident.

Pepples is a father of three and teaches in the Chenango Forks School District. He feels it's important for elected officials to represent the wants of the public they represent.

"It's really important that we are well represented by people who will listen to the people and vote on these things accordingly," said Pepples.

He, like others who were in attendance at Wednesday's meeting say the Broome County Supreme Court's decision to grant a temporary injunction on the project is a positive sign.

"It's a great first step! Let's get the work stopped and really let the Townspeople be heard," said Pepples.

"I'm very happy for that! Today it was much quieter and I couldn't hear anything, so once they stopped, it was back to how it's typically been in Hillcrest," said Mary Jo Bowie, Fenton resident.

She feels it's important for lawyers to really analyze the impact the Natural Gas project could have on the environment, schools, and communities.

"I'm really happy to see that it's something that's going to be looked at and reviewed because there's multiple questions that need to be addressed, like impact on the quality of life," said Bowie.

There will be a court hearing on July 18, at which point the Supreme Court could decide to either allow work to restart or stop it indefinitely. NG Advantage CEO, Rico Biasetti, believes it will be the former.

“We expect to go right back to work again," said Biasetti at the second of three "invite only" forum on Wednesday evening. "We expect to start construction and we expect to be operating by November 1."

This week's court ruling is a small victory for Fenton residents who oppose the project, but no matter the challenges, they won't stop fighting for what they believe in.

"We must continue to show up to meetings, continue to have positive discussions on social media, and just keep fighting the good fight," Pepples.