Pair of Bearcats earn AEast Scholar Athlete Honors

VESTAL, N.Y. – Joe Miceli and Gabby Bracchi, each of whom recently concluded standout athletic careers at Binghamton University, have been named America East Scholar-Athletes for their respective sports for the 2017 season.



Each year, the conference chooses one athlete per sport for its Scholar-Athlete accolade. Miceli was a pole vaulter and decathlete for the Bearcat men's track & field while Bracchi was an outfielder on the softball squad.



In order to be eligible for America East Scholar-Athlete status, a student-athlete must have attained at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA and have played a significant role within their team.



For Miceli, the honor is the latest in a spring filled with them. Earlier this month, he was named the America East Man of the Year, which is presented to a graduating male conference student-athlete who has best distinguished himself throughout their collegiate career in academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.



Miceli capped his career with a 19th place finish in the pole vault at the NCAA East Regional Meet last month. Back on May 7, he was named the Men's Most Outstanding Field Athlete at the America East Outdoor Championships for the second consecutive year.



In the classroom, Miceli was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (COSIDA) Academic All-District Team and was a repeat selection on the conference's Outdoor Track All-Academic Team. He was also honored as an America East Presidential Scholar-Athlete following the conclusion of his career.



Miceli is the seventh Binghamton Track & Field Scholar-Athlete selection since the university joined the America East prior to the 2001-02 academic year. The most recent honoree was Robb Quiller in 2013.



Bracchi, meanwhile, was named first-team all-conference and was a repeat selection on the America East Softball All-Academic Team. Like Miceli, she too was named an America East Presidential Scholar-Athlete.



Bracchi graduates having left her mark on the Binghamton program. Her 134 career runs ranks third all time in the record book while her 179 career hits ranks fourth. In addition, her 67 stolen bases ranks second all time.



During her career, Bracchi set or tied three softball program records. Her 55 runs in 2016 represents the single-season record while her five stolen bases against Hartford back on April 23 of this season broke the single-game record. In addition, Bracchi tied the program record with her 17-game hitting streak during the 2014 campaign.



The past three seasons, Bracchi has been the Bearcats' leadoff hitter. During that stretch, Binghamton captured the America East championship in 2015 and won the regular-season crown the following two years.



Bracchi is the second Binghamton softball player to earn America East Scholar-Athlete status. She joins current Bearcat assistant coach Jessica Bump, who was honored in 2013.



Miceli and Bracchi are now both in the running for the America East's overall Men's and Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. That honor will be announced later in the summer.



Since 2001, Binghamton has posted 39 America East Scholar-Athletes across all sports as well as four overall Men's Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards.





America East Scholar-Athletes (39)

2001-02 (1): Adam Fuchs (Golf)

2002-03 (1): Amy Weissberg (Women's Tennis)

2003-04 (2): Brad Moulton (Golf), Yun Qu (Women's Swimming & Diving)

2004-05 (4): Jeff Wolniewicz (Golf), Robert Kaczynski (Men's Swimming & Diving), Dan Hanegby (Men's Tennis), Huijue Cai (Women's Swimming & Diving)

2005-06 (5): Brendon Hitchcock (Baseball), Jeff Wolniewicz (Golf), Kevin McKeown (Men's Lacrosse), Brian Koizim (Men's Swimming & Diving), Lya Kushnirovich (Women's Tennis)

2006-07 (4): Rory Quiller (Men's Indoor Track & Field), Megan Hoag (Volleyball), Brian Koizim (Men's Swimming & Diving), Brendon Hitchcock (Baseball)

2007-08 (3): Rory Quiller (Men's Indoor Track & Field), Jacki Kane (Volleyball), Brenno Varanda (Men's Swimming & Diving)

2008-09 (1): Sven Vloedgraven (Men's Tennis)

2009-10 (1): Sven Vloedgraven (Men's Tennis)

2010-11 (5): Chris Gaube (Men's Cross Country), Michelle McDonough (Volleyball), Amanda Ciccone (Women's Swimming & Diving), Joe Perez-Rogers (Men's Swimming & Diving), Sven Vloedgraven (Men's Tennis)

2011-12 (3): Adam Quinn (Men's Indoor Track & Field), Alexandre Haggai (Men's Tennis), Robb Quiller (Men's Outdoor Track & Field)

2012-13 (3): Grace Vickers (Volleyball), Jessica Bump (Softball), Ruben Haggai (Men's Tennis)

2013-14 (2): Jake Thomas (Baseball), Robin Lesage (Men's Tennis)

2014-15 (1): Katya Medianik (Women's Tennis)

2015-16 (1): Annie DiMuro (Women's Tennis)

2016-17 (2): Joe Miceli (Men's Outdoor Track & Field), Gabby Bracchi (Softball)

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)