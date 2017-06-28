Five Rumble Ponies headed to All Star Game

BINGHAMTON, NY – PJ Conlon, Luis Guillorme, Tomas Nido, Corey Oswalt and Kevin Taylor will represent the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Classic on July 11 & 12 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. The group, comprised of players all in their first seasons at Double-A, represents the first class of Mid-Season All-Stars in team history.

Conlon, the Rumble Ponies lone left-handed starting pitcher, earns his second straight Mid-Season All-Star nod. The southpaw ranks second in the league in strikeouts (71) and innings pitched (89.0). In a span of four starts, Conlon tossed two seven-inning shutouts, including a one-hitter against New Hampshire on May 6.

Guillorme will play in his first professional All-Star game. The slick-fielding middle infielder has backed up his highly-regarded glove with offense as a Rumble Pony. Guillorme is hitting .293, the second-best among qualifiers on the Rumble Pony roster. His 13 doubles, put him on pace for a career-high in extra-base hits.

Nido is a Mid-Season All-Star for the third straight season. The Rumble Ponies catcher was an All-Star with Savannah (Low-A) in 2015 and St. Lucie (High-A) in 2016. Nido has hit .283 since May 4. His five home runs are two shy of a career high.

Oswalt has shined in his first season in the Rumble Ponies rotation. In a dozen starts, the righty has compiled a 2.13 ERA, the second-lowest in the league. He ranks fourth in both WHIP (1.15) and opponent batting average (.231). Oswalt is a Mid-Season All-Star for the first time since 2014, when he received the honor with Brooklyn (SS-A).

Taylor is heading to his first professional All-Star Game after a long journey to Binghamton. The Ponies outfielder spent three years in the Dodgers organization before playing two seasons of independent baseball. Now in his second season as a Mets farmhand, Taylor ranks 10th in the league with a .308 batting average. His .401 on-base percentage puts him second in the league.

The Rumble Ponies (40-32) continue their only regular season series in Hartford on Wednesday at 7:05 PM. RHP Marcos Molina takes the mound against RHP Yency Almonte. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)