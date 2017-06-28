NG Advantage Hosts Public Forum Amidst Court Injunction

Just hours after NG Advantage CEO, Rico Biasetti released a statement in regard to the court injunction that was decided yesterday, NG Advantage hosted another invite-only public forum for residents of Port Crane this afternoon.

During the public forum, representatives from NG Advantage discussed the overview of the Fenton compressor station and took questions from attendees. NG Advantage CEO, Rico Biasetti gave a presentation at the forum and spoke to Fox 40 with his reaction to the injunction.

"We’re a bit surprised by the injunction. We received the permit on May 23rd, we have met with the Town of Fenton on six different occasions, six different meetings with the Town of Fenton. We've adhered to all of their requirements. We actually hired a local engineer to help us through this project and we think that some of their concerns are misconstrued and mistaken," said Biasetti.

After the July 18th court hearing to end the injunction, Biasetti expects business as usual.

“We expect to go right back to work again. We expect to start construction and we expect to be operating by November first. We believe that we can sit down and talk to the school, which were looking forward to doing, which we've offered to do, and come to some reasonable agreement,” Biasetti said.

The Chenango Valley School District filed a lawsuit in Broome County Supreme Court, accusing the Town of Fenton Planning Board of not taking proper steps before approving the compression station site.

Attendees at the forum expressed mixed feelings. One Town of Fenton resident, an Equipment Operator for Hydraulic Fracturing in Texas, Dan Eggleston said, “If it can be done safely and stay compliant with all the rules and regulations around here, I’m all for creating new jobs...absolutely."

Rico Biasetti said he believes people have misconstrued many issues regarding the station.

“The study on environmental impact wasn’t required, that’s one of the areas that they're misconstrued on. One, we don’t have emissions out of this facility, so we don't need an emissions permit. We use electric generators. So, the electric system has zero emissions and we also have a closed system so there are no fugitive emissions.” he said.

When asked, "what if in the future the station would face a study on the environmental impact?", Biasetti responded, “We expect exactly what was found. We did conduct a study with the Town of Fenton , we went through this process to determine what would be affected by the installation of this facility and that's what was concluded. Since we have an electric system, we don't have any fugitive systems, we don’t have any emissions coming from our equipment so that wasn't necessary.”

The court injunction against the compressor station ends with a court hearing on July 18th.

