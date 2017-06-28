Legendary Coach Crooks calls it a career after 35 years

For the last 35 years Gary Crooks has been a staple in the dugout and third base coach's box at Maine-Endwell. After two State Titles, 13 Section IV Titles, one STAC Title, and a 396-266 record, Crooks is leaving the game and team he loves to spend time with his family.

He started thinking about retirement after M-E's 46-0 football win on the road in Dryden in Week 8 on October 21, 2016. Crooks was on the sideline, getting soaked in the rain, rather than being with the rest of his family in Raleigh, NC celebrating his oldest granddaughter's 5th birthday.

"After the game I was driving home, called my wife," Crooks said. "She said they had heard the game broadcast on the radio and at half they played an interview that [Head Football Coach] Matt Gallagher and I had done and my granddaughter heard my voice and started crying that 'I can hear him, but where's grandpa? Where is he?'"

After that game Crooks fully realized how hard his 40 years total of coaching, 35 of baseball at M-E, had been on his family. He now looks forward to being able to spend time with his wife, who was his high school sweetheart, and their three boys, and of course his grand kids. Despite all the success he's had on the field and the close relationships he's built, he said it was easier than he thought it would be to walk away.

"It was surprisingly not as hard as I thought it would be," he said. "But then knowing, the things that you're going to miss... and mostly just the relationships."

Those relationships, whether it be with players past or present, assistant coaches, or opposing coaches have left a lasting impact on Crooks.

After informing the school administration of his decision to retire from coaching and teaching at the end of the 2017 school year, Crooks decided to keep it quiet so as to allow the student-athletes to focus on their work on the field and in the classroom and not distract from the baseball season or school year. After the season ended in a Section IV Finals loss to Vestal, Crooks informed his team that this season would be his last.

"Just me trying to explain to them that they had made my last season a memorable one, an enjoyable one," Crooks said.

Now gone, but not forgotten, Crooks will forever be remembered in the Spartan baseball community as next year's team, under a new head coach, will take the field in the cold spring months on Gary Crooks Field.

The Spartans home field underwent a massive renovation in time for the 2014 season, featuring an all-turf design (almost a necessity for baseball in the northeast) and a new scoreboard designating the venue as Gary Crooks Field. The project made possible thanks to a generous donation by Maine-Endwell Grad and former player of Crooks's, former Legendary Entertainment CEO Thomas Tull.

"Tom was able to benefit from his time here as both an athlete and a student and feels that strongly about his experience that he does, on a routine basis, give back and that's because he feels that strongly about the experiences he had here," Crooks said.

Over the last three seasons, Crooks says his jaw drops every time he walks out onto the field as if he's seeing it for the first time, or as if having arguably the nicest high school stadium in Section IV is just a dream. And no, he's never gotten used to coaching on a field that bares his name.

"That's not something that you think about," he said. "In fact, there was some early discussion in [Tull] suggesting that might be a possibility and me saying 'no way.' But he ended up negotiating and got the naming rights from the Board of Education. By the same token, it gives me a lot of pride from a family name; to my parents, my three boys, my wife Jackie, that name represents all those people and that makes me very proud."

While he won't be on the field anymore in 2018, don't be surprised if you see him sitting somewhere in the bleachers.

"I may be a little clandestine in my approach at a neighboring school or whatever. But I find it hard to believe I'll just stop watching local sports all together," he said.

As for the legacy he leaves behind at Maine-Endwell? When future generations look up at the scoreboard and ask, "who's Gary Crooks," how does he want to be remembered?

"When I first got here at Maine-Endwell, I tried to emulate that frame of mind which matched my family's: immigrant, hard working, play hard, play fair attitude that was the way I was brought up both by my family and as an athlete. So, if I have been able to capture that along these 35 years then that's what I would be proud of," Crooks said.

After 35 years, a well deserved retirement, and a chance to attend his granddaughter's sixth birthday party in the fall.