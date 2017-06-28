Endicott Police Creates New Patrol Team

The Endicott Police Department has created a new patrol team.

The two man detail, called the Response and Interdiction Patrol (RIP) Team, will be able to focus on specific areas in the village without being pulled away by normal patrol duties. While their main focus will be on narcotics, they will also be looking for disorderly conduct that disrupts the community.

Chief Patrick Garey says that the officers will sometimes be in uniform and will sometimes be in plain clothes depending on the situation they are tackling. He added that being unmarked will allow the officers to make arrests while observing like citizens.

Garey says he wants people in Endicott to feel comfortable sitting outside and shopping.

"Success for them would look like a very sleepy village," said Garey.

The RIP team will begin their patrol on July 5.