A seven year process for the Broome County Humane Society is finally over and the doors are open... the furry friends of Broome County have a new home.

Karen Matson, Executive Director, Broome County Humane Society said “This is an extremely exciting day for all of us, this has been a process for us we’ve been working on this for close to seven years”

The move from Jackson Street to Conklin Avenue not only provides more space...it also allows the shelter to expand services ..including grooming, cremation and neutering.

"We can actually accomplish more here in a cleaner safer environment for both the animals and employees.” Half of the two million dollar project was raised through fundraising and a state grant. The Humane Society is financing the rest.

Matson said, “It’s almost like they're gonna miss us when they leave because they've got it made here much more so than before."

For the Humane Society, every penny makes a difference for so many animals. "Oh my gosh, donations were huge in this”,just for this campaign alone, I mean we had a lot of foundations that donated to us and we're very grateful but the community from individual homes was also huge. We raised over 60,000 just in personal contributions, from members of our community….It’s rewarding to see that kind of support” she said.



The new building can house 67 dogs and as many as 200 cats...the issue now is finding more volunteers. "Whatever they want to do, we’ll take anybody who is willing to help us with anything.”

Though this project has been a long time coming for Matson and others, she says the effort was well worth it

Karen Matson, Executive Director, Broome County Humane Society said “These animals that find forever homes, that’s what makes it worth it, we have animals that come to us that are emaciated, really on death’s door and we turn those animals around. So when they find that forever home and go out that door, we sit back and say ‘wow that was crazy...but so worth it’.”

For more information on adoption, donation or volunteering for the Broome County Humane Society click here: http://bchumanesoc.com/