Ride-Sharing Vs. Taxis: Is It An Unfair Playing Field?

Ride sharing is rolling into Binghamton. Starting tomorrow, over 1,000 Uber drivers are taking the wheel in Binghamton alone. This brings more choices for transportation, but the cab companies who, up to now, held the monopoly on that market, are not happy.

"It's kind of an unfair game across the board as far as their operation and my operation," says owner of Courtesy Cab, Bob Pornbeck.

That's because Uber drivers use their personal vehicles, which undergo inspection once a year. The law differs for taxi cabs, which pay more inspection fees to the county because they are required to get their cars inspected twice a year.

And then there's the background checks.

"The FBI background checks that we have for our drivers in Broome County has a 1% error rate," says Pornbeck.

With FBI screening not required for ride-sharing, Uber drivers are vetted by a third party company. While not having the exact error rate for these tests available, Uber says they are thorough.

"It's certainly paramount for us and it's something that we take very seriously," says Ashwini Chhabra, Uber's New York Policy Director.

Uber and its technology are coming to town, but Pornbeck says 20 years of operation in the area has its advantages.

"They know us, they know our drivers," says Pornbeck.

Pornbeck also says the county's older residents and those without smartphones will still rely on taxis.