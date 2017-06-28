Verdict In Arson Case That Killed 2 Boys Will Be Delivered Tomorrow

The verdict in the trial for a man accused of setting fire that claimed the lives of two boys will be handed down Thursday morning in Broome County court. Dwight Burton could face a life sentence in prison if convicted on all of his charges, which include murder, attempted murder, arson, and assault. The trial has been a two week ordeal, with family and friends of those two boys sitting in the courtroom every day.

The prosecution says Burton set the fire in an attempt to kill ex-girlfriend Jessica Baxter. The two had a history of domestic violence, with an order of protection actually in place against Burton at the time of the fire. Burton admitted to visiting the house on the evening of October 18, 2015 to confront Baxter about charges she made on his credit card.

Witnesses testified that an argument broke out between Burton, Baxter, and Baxter's then-boyfriend Jorge Torres. A neighbor says he then saw Burton later in the evening, on the sidewalk with a red gas can. Living on the second floor of the Floral Ave house, Malik Golden and Andrea Noyes both testified to seeing Burton on the stairwell during the fire, gas can in hand.

Investigators took the stand and confirmed that they did find forensic evidence of gasoline on Burton's sneakers -- and a red gas cap in his jacket pocket.

Burton took the stand in his own defense and quickly pointed the finger at Torres. Telling the court a story that differed from what he told police after the fire. Burton originally told police he was asleep in his Endicott Ave apartment from 9pm to 5am. Under oath, Burton testified that he was actually up multiple times. Once to get beer at the convenience store at 12:45am, then once at 1am when he saw Torres stealing Burton's backpack from his car. That backpack was found at the scene of the fire with Burton's identification and the two beers he bought at the Harash Mart. Burton says he did not tell police because he didn't think it was important.

The defense says there are too many inconsistencies in the testimonies from prosecution witnesses. The Prosecution says the evidence is "overwhelming."