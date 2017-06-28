Court Puts Temporary Halt on Fenton Compressor Site Construction

A Broome County judge has ordered a temporary stop to construction on a natural gas compressor station in the Town of Fenton.

Judge Ferris Lebous Tuesday ordered The Town of Fenton Planning Board and NG Advantage to stop all work on the project until a July18th court hearing.

The Chenango Valley School District filed a lawsuit in Broome County Supreme Court accusing the Town of Fenton Planning Board of not taking proper steps before approving NG Advantage's site plan at its April 11th meeting.

NG Advantage submitted the proposal in January and its site plan on March 31, 2017. The district said planning board members rushed its decision when they unanimously voted the natural gas filling station wouldn't have a "significant adverse impact" on the environment. The decision frees the company from having to pass additional, costly studies required by the Department of Environmental Conservation.

NG CEO Rico Biasetti responded to the decision with the following statement:

"While we're disappointed with the decision from the Broome County Supreme Court, we're confident we'll ultimately be able to continue with a project that will create 150 jobs, expand the tax base, grow the local economy and help the environment. The fact remains that NG Advantage has a perfect safety record and we have been and will continue to be completely transparent and honest with the community during every step of the process. No amount of scare tactics from opponents changes that. This project will benefit the community, providing a clean and affordable energy source to customers who need it.”

Four residents and St. Francic of Assisi Parish filed a separate suit against both parties seeking the same injunction.

The Lebous court decision was announced hours before the start of two events related to project: an NG Advantage information session in Port Crane and a Town of Fenton Board meeting.