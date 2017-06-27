Town of Fenton Board to wait on Recommendation

The Town of Fenton held a planning board meeting Tuesday evening, and many community members filled the room awaiting to hear about a concern within the community.

Many community members came to voice their opinions about the board considering to re-zone Hoyt Avenue, which would allow tractor trailers to go up and down a residential street.

Unfortunately due to legal counsel conflicts on the board, the recommendation of whether or not the board will take action is to wait until a later meeting. The board is now looking to take in a different legal counsel in order to have a more objective point of view.

Further meetings for the Town of Fenton are Wednesday, June 28th at 6:00 pm and Wednesday, July 5th at 7:00 pm.