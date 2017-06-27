A Norwich Man Faces Sexual Assault Charges

A Norwich man faces multiple sexual assault charges.

Tyler Streeter, 22, was arrested for Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Disseminating Indecent Materials to Minors, Forcible Touching, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The first to charges stem from incidents that occurred in 2016, with a child less than 11-years-old. The second two stem from an incident, with a child less than 12-years old, that occurred this June.

On Monday, Streeter was arraigned in Norwich City Court and was sent to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Friday.