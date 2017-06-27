The Binghamton Rotary Club Talks Health Care

The Binghamton Rotary Club hosted Thomas Surowka, the Senior Director of NFP Corporate Services, at their lunch on Tuesday. He shared his thoughts and trends in our health care system.

Surowka also discussed how health care impacts business in the area.

The CBO said the repeal will help to lower the deficit. At the same time it may cause a number of people to drop their health care coverage.

"Its hard to say that if health care reform doesn't require people to have health care will they in fact drop it, I think that's a hard fact to try and get your arms around," said Surowka.



If the new health care bill passes, Surowka said the opioid epidemic will still continue to exist without drastic help from not only the government but all of our communities.