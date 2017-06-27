The Discovery Center Celebrates their 9th Annual Wizard of Oz Summer Carnival

The Discovery Center and Story Garden turned into Munchkin Land to celebrate the end of the school year, and the start of summer.



Kids followed Dorthy and Toto over the rainbow for the 9th Annual Wizard of Oz Summer Carnival on Tuesday. One girl even started her day extra early to get ready for the special event.

Emma Rondeau of Endwell said she woke up her mom at 5 a.m. to get dressed in her Dorthy Costume for the Discovery Center event.

Kids joined the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion to compete in contests, games, and more munchkin land activities.

Some of them even dressed as their favorite characters to make the annual celebration even more special.