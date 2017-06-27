Bearcats give back to community during summer camp

Every year since he began coaching at Binghamton University, Tommy Dempsey has hosted his annual Net Results Summer Camp. Hundreds of local kids attend the week long camp hosted by the Bearcats Head Coach and his players. This year, 150 area youths are being drilled in ball handling, shooting, passing, defense, the works.

"This week is one of the most fun weeks of the summer," Dempsey says. "I think we look forward to it. I look forward to it. Our players look forward to it."

"They give us energy too. We got a lift in this morning," says Redshirt Senior Yosef Yacob. "I felt tired, but as soon as I saw these kids' faces. They play hard, they play together, it's always a lot of fun."

The goal of the camp is to teach kids how to play the game of basketball, but the Bearcat players don't come away empty handed either. They get to bond with the kids that end up being the fans that fill the stands during the season.

"They get to work with the kids who are going to come back and see them play," Dempsey says. "It's nice for the kids because when they come back and say 'hey these are the guys that worked with me at camp. He was my coach.' So, the kids take pride in that. It helps us build a fan base, get more people in the community to feel an attachment to our program."



"I coach one kid who's been to all of our home games. He's very excited to be a playing with us and having us coach him," says Junior Guard Everson Davis "It's a blessing to be able to give back to them. I wouldn't give it up for the world. We're all having fun coaching and getting to know these kids, and we're all hoping to see them during the season at these games."

The competition between the Bearcats is a highlight as well. For Dempsey, he likes to see his players coaching the kids, and when their team beats a teammates team, engaging in some good natured trash talk.

"You can here them at lunch 'we're playing your team at 1:00, we're playing your team at 1:30. That stuff is something they get a kick out of," Dempsey says. "It does give us an opportunity to watch them work. I'm always proud when I get to watch them work, you realize there's so much more to them than just being basketball players."

"We talk trash to each other, and the kids hear it, and they feed into it and it makes them play harder," Yacob adds.

Whether or not there are any future Bearcats on the courts this week?

"You know I can't talk about recruiting," Dempsey says laughing. "There are a lot of good, young players here. The community as a whole, the youth organizations are really strong throughout the different areas that surround the Greater Binghamton area. I think a lot of the better kids, from the area, especially when they're younger, come here to camp."

But it still comes back to that sense of community, not just in giving back, but in making the Bearcats view the Southern Tier more as home than just "that place I go to school."

"This town, this city is very small so I feel like we're all connected to each other," Yacob says. "Us showing love to our kids, the families coming back to show us love, it feels like we're all one tight knit family. It's great."

The camp runs through Friday.