Luxury Apartments Coming to the Site of the Former O'Neil Building

There is a new purpose at the site of the old O'Neil building which was demolished in 2008, so if you’re driving downtown, expect to soon see construction on the corner of State and Court street.

Mayor Rich David, Binghamton said, "This project will put this property back on the tax rolls, bring new people downtown, generate private investment and create jobs.”

Empty for six years, 72 Court Street, the site of the former O’Neil building, will now be home to a new, $4 million dollar luxury apartment complex.

Mark Yonaty, M.B Yonaty Development said, “We’ll work closely with the city of Binghamton, but that's a preliminary drawing of what you can somewhat expect floors 2-5 will be more on the upscale, market rate, residential 1,2,3 possible bedroom units.”

The 72 Court Street project is not only expected to offer new living space to young professionals, but drive new customers to local businesses.

Jordan Rindgen, General Manager of Sake Tumi and Partial Owner of The Colonial said, “Oh I think it’ll be a bunch of young professionals downtown that is one of our target markets and it’ll be perfect to have them right across the street”



Mayor Rich David said,"Businesses go where people are. So the more people we have living downtown is the primary way we're going to increase economic and business activity in the urban center”



The city is working to diversify new housing projects, which until recently, had been catered toward Binghamton’s growing student population.

“I want to shift away from that, to market rate housing so that we can have a diverse downtown and have market rate housing opportunities for young professionals, seniors, 'empty nesters', medical professionals. Anyone and everyone who doesn't live in the luxury student buildings," said Mayor Rich David.

Over on the West side, construction has started another luxury apartment complex at the site of the Old Sheraton Hotel on Front Street.

Meanwhile, Yonaty hopes to start construction downtown by next summer. A $500,000 state grant awarded to the city in 2014, will pay for part of the project.