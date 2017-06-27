Rollover Accident on Main Street Binghamton

Binghamton Police responded to a rollover accident near the intersection of Oak Street and Main Street in downtown Binghamton.

A silver Jeep Cherokee was turned over after running into a silver Hyundai Elantra.

A witness on the scene said that the driver of the Jeep was taken out of the car and appeared injured, but the severity of the injuries are uncertain.

Both vehicles were towed away from the location. Fox 40 will keep you updated on any new information that we receive.