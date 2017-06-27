Binghamton Philharmonic to Hold Third Annual, "Pop's in the Park"

Get ready for the Binghamton Philharmonic's third annual, "Pop's in the Park", free performance at Highland Park in Endwell on July 3rd at 2:30pm.

You can bring your lawn chairs and blankets to the park next Monday to kick off the July 4th celebration, a day early. The Binghamton Philharmonic are welcoming principal guest conductor, Daniel Hege and will be playing some classic patriotic tunes, along with some popular music from movies and plays.

Brittany Hall, Executive Director, Binghamton Philharmonic said, "You know we just comer out and celebrate the fourth of July with some really great music. The program will be slightly different as I said we will be performing music from Harry Potter and West Side Story this year. But for the most part we'll be celebrating America and the history that we have here."



New York Senator, Fred Akshar will also be at the event on Monday to help narrate a special patriotic piece. "Pops in the Park" is sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union, the Press and Sun Bulletin, State Farm Insurance Agent, Jim Rollo and the Town of Union.

For more info on the Binghamton Philharmonic you can click here: http://binghamtonphilharmonic.org/