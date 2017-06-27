Prosecution Says "Evidence Is Overwhelming" In Johnson City Arson Trial

The family and friends of the two boys killed in an October 2015 fire will learn the fate of the man accused of starting the blaze on Thursday morning. Dwight Burton allegedly set the fire in an attempt to hurt ex-girlfriend Jessica Baxter.

After some back and forth about whether or not Baxter would take the stand for the defense on Tuesday morning, the defense ultimately did not call her forward and rested their case.

Closing arguments were brief, totaling less than an hour for both sides. Allen Stone, the defense lawyer, tried to discredit testimony from Malik Golden, one of two eyewitnesses who says he saw Burton inside the Floral Ave home, gas can in hand. Stone pointed to inconsistencies in the testimony of Golden and other witnesses.

Lead prosecutor Michael Korchak called these inconsistencies small when considering the larger picture and said the "evidence is overwhelming." This evidence includes forensic evidence of gasoline on Burton's sneakers, his backpack found at the scene of the fire, and a gas cap found inside Burton's jacket pocket.

On Monday, Burton took the stand and pointed the finger at Jorge Torres, who was dating Baxter at the time of the fire. During closing arguments, Stone said Burton's testimony presented another suspect in Torres. Burton had testified that he saw Torres steal his backpack from Burton's car at 1am on October 19th, an hour before the fire. Burton told the court he "assumes" Torres planted the bag at the scene to frame him.

Korchak called this accusation "physically impossible." Firefighters testified that the fire at 145 Floral Ave was raging outside the 3rd floor apartment door where Torres was staying with Baxter, Erica Kurtz, and the two boys. Torres testified last week to having woken up to the flicker of flames and waking Jessica Baxter. Korchak says it would not be possible for Torres to get to the back entrance of the house and up in bed in time to wake Baxter.

When Korchak brought up the murder charges for the two boys, relatives in the courtroom were crying. Korchak said Burton knew the boys were in the building, but he didn't care. The prosecution says the boys were collateral damage in Burton's attempt to kill Jessica Baxter.

Burton waived his right to a jury trial, so Judge Cawley alone will decide the verdict. He has 48 hours to deliberate. Deliberation time is at the judge's discretion. At the last bench trial covered by Fox 40, Cawley gave himself two weeks to come up with a verdict. If convicted of all charges, Burton could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison.