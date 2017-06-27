Former New York Congressman Suffers from Fatal Neurological Disease

Former Congressman Maurice Hinchey, who spent almost 40 years serving in the U.S. House of Representatives and the New York State Assembly, suffers from a rare terminal neurological disorder known as Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD).

Hinchey's family made the announcement in regards to the neurological disorder Tuesday, following the difficult but successful battle the former congressman fought with colon cancer.

FTD is a fatal end progressive neurological disease that gradually damages the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. Officials say there is currently no known cure or treatment to stop or slow the progression of the disorder.

Michelle Hinchey said that FTD is a relatively rare disease and is often misdiagnosed, and hopes to raise awareness to help fund the much needed research to find a treatment and cure.

Congressman Hinchey represented a Congressional District over eight counties from the Hudson Valley to the Finger Lakes region. Hinchey is also a long time advocate of universal health care, one of his proudest moments being able to cast his vote to pass the Affordable Care Act.