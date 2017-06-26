Update: Police Respond to a Threat in Windsor

The Windsor man who threatened to harm law enforcement and himself on Monday evening has been taken into custody without incident.

Broome County 911 received a call to Bell Rd. at 6:50 p.m. on Monday for the subject making threats. New York State Police responded and were also assisted by Broome County Sheriff's Deputies.

One witness claimed the suspect opened fire when police first arrived. Police were armed with assault riffles as they set up a perimeter around the residential area.

An organized search was conducted with state troopers and the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team.

Patrols continued overnight, with the search resuming Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m., the subject was located at a relative’s residence. After being taken into custody he was then transported to Binghamton General Hospital for a mental health evaluation.