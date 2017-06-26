Binghamton University Receives Investment From SUNY Technology Accelerator Fund

Four state colleges, including Binghamton University, will receive money from the SUNY Technology Accelerator Fund to accelerate the development and commercialization of research.

An investment of $200,000 will be distributed to Binghamton University, University at Albany, University at Buffalo, and SUNY Oswego.

TAF helps inventors turn their research into market ready products.

At Binghamton University, Dr. Susan Bane-Tuttle will be awarded the TAF investment for her research, connecting biomolecules for cancer treatment or medical imaging.

Criteria for consideration of the TAF award include: availability of intellectual property protection, marketability, and commercial potential.