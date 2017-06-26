Sidney Man Charged With Selling Drugs

Police arrested a Sidney man on June 22, after a Delaware County Grand Jury handed down a sealed indictment.

Argelis Mirabal, 36, is accused of selling cocaine three times in Sidney this January. He faces three counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, class B felonies.

He received an additional possession charge when police found cocaine during his arrest. They also seized over $600 cash.

On Thursday Mirabal was arraigned in the Town of Delhi Justice Court for the possession charge. He was sent to the Delaware County Correctional facility on a $250,000 cash bail pending further court proceedings.

On Friday he was arraigned on the indictment charges in Delaware County Court, and was sent back to the Delaware County Correctional facility without bail.