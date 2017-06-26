Greater Binghamton Airport to host 'Sunset Runway 5K'

The Greater Binghamton Airport is planning to host its first-ever 'Sunset Runway 5K' on Saturday, July 8th, with registration beginning at 6:00 pm. The event is a 5K run/walk on the Airport's newly paved and re-opened runway.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a press conference Monday to discuss details for the race and what runners can expect.

I think this is going to be one of the coolest races I have ever been to. I've never really heard of a race that's on an actual runway before so I think it's going to be very exciting, said Garnar.

The unique feature about this race is that it will not start until between 7:45 and 8:15 pm that evening. This is because organizers want to make sure runners are able to see the sunset during the three mile race, and also provides cooler temperatures.

"I hope a lot of Broome County signs up to run with me, said Garnar." The fee to register for the race is $20 dollars. This includes a commemorative t-shirt, as well as official race timing. Food, refreshments and beer will be for sale from Binghamton Brewing Co. following the race.

You can register for the race by visiting this link.