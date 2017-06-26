Defendant Takes Stand in Arson, Murder Trial

An arson-murder trial of a Johnson City man took more unexpected turns on Monday. After nearly 50 minutes of testimony from defendant Dwight Burton, lawyers discussed calling his ex-girlfriend Jessica Baxter to testify for the defense.

Baxter was the prosecution's key witness and the alleged target of the arson. On the second day of trial, Chief District Attorney Michael Korchak announced the prosecution would not be calling Baxter because she planned to change her story on the stand.

Another twist revealed Monday was news that defendant Dwight Burton was going to testify, despite his attorney's advice.

"I want to reiterate on the record that my client taking the stand is against my request," Burton's lawyer Allen Stone told Judge Joseph Cawley. Because Burton waived his right to a jury, Burton's fate lies with Judge Cawley.

He is accused of intentionally starting a fire at 145 Floral Ave in October 2015 that killed two young boys. Police say Burton's target was his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Baxter.

"I lost two little friends," says Burton of the boys, "and I almost lost Jessica." — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) June 26, 2017

During cross-examination, Burton admitted to being at a convenience store at about 12:45 a.m. on October 19. Hours after the fire, Burton told police he went to the store at 8:30 p.m., bought beer and was asleep in his Endicott Ave. apartment from 9 to 5 a.m.

Investigators showed photos of a black backpack identified as belonging to Burton at the scene. Inside were two cans of beer and mail addressed to Burton.

When asked by Korchak why he never told police, Burton said he was never asked specifically if he went to the store again at a later time.

The 39-year-old then accused Jessica Baxter's then-boyfriend Jorge Torres of going to Burton's apartment, stealing Burton's backpack from his car and planting it at the scene of the fire.

Burton testified to seeing Torres outside his window at about 1 a.m. That's 15 minutes after Burton was on surveillance footage buying beer at the convenience store.

Michael Korchak then pointed to evidence police said they found inside Burton's apartment -- a gas can cap inside Burton's jacket pocket.

Korchak: "But Torres didn't get into your apartment did he?" Points out the gas cap found in Burton's jacket pocket in the apartment. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) June 26, 2017

Torres and Burton both admitted to arguing earlier that night outside the Floral Ave. home. Witnesses say Burton accused Baxter of using his credit card without permission. Burton also admitted to violating an order of protection. Burton says he and Baxter parted amicably that night, allegedly making up and making plans to move back in together the very next day.

He was on the stand for nearly 50 minutes when the court broke for a short recess, followed by jailhouse testimony from an inmate who said Ronald Dixon -- the boys' uncle -- said he would lie on the stand in order to get his sentence reduced. Dixon testified last Thursday, telling the court that Burton confessed to the crime while in jail.

Tune in at 6 for a complete report. To hear Jessica Baxter's story, stay with Fox 40 reporter Amy Hogan (@amyhogantv) on Tuesday for live tweets from Broome County court.