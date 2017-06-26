Scrap Yard Fatal: Police Identify Worker

On June 23, 2017, at approximately 2:29 p.m., the New York State Police responded to an industrial accident that occurred at Upstate Shredding, 15 West Main Street, Owego.



An investigation at the scene revealed that employee Michael T. Burke, age 49 of Owego, was walking across the scrap yard when he was struck by a front loader being operated by another employee.



Tioga County 911 was immediately contacted and emergency personnel responded where it was determined Burke was deceased.



The New York State Police, the Owego Police Department and the United States Occupational, Safety and Health Administration are continuing the investigation.