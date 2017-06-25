NIAAA Wants High School Seniors to Celebrate Graduation Safely

The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reminds parents and high school graduates that minors shouldn't be celebrating with alcohol.

"A teenager's brain is still developing and is very sensitive to alcohol's effects on judgment and decision-making. Underage drinking is against the law and should not be a part of any graduation celebrations," according to the NIAAA

The Organization says one-third of all alcohol-related fatalities involving teens occur during prom and graduation season. In addition, alcohol kills more teenagers than all other drugs combined.

Leading Causes of Death Among 15-to-24-Year-Olds

Accidents

Homicides

Suicides

NIAAA says the Social Host Liability law targets parents who knowingly or unknowingly allow drinking to occur in their homes. Adults can be charged even if they are away from the home while their teens host a party and when parents are home but deny being aware of drinking on their property.

Alcohol and Crimes

Violent Crimes: 40% involve alcohol

Traffic Deaths: 40% involve alcohol

The Institute recommends students charge their phones before going out, stay with a group of friends and watch out for each other, don't drive when under the influence of drugs, and never get in a car with a driver who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

You can learn more about the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism here.