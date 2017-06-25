Naloxone Kits Distributed After 3 Deaths Caused By Overdose

Naloxone kits were distributed to the public in response to three deaths that occurred in Johnson City on Saturday in just a ten-hour period. The Johnson City Police Department is investigating four suspected heroin overdoses, three of which proved to be fatal.

Police say the deaths may be related to a "bad batch" of heroin on the streets. Truth Pharm Rainmakers and members of the Southern Tier AIDS Program(STAP) saw the potential increased risk of overdose and decided to take action.

"We got right on it as soon as we saw Johnson City Police Department's post their warning. We wanted to do something immediately," said Amy Cruz, Truth Pharm board member.

Today, STAP on Main Street in Johnson City was open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to handout Naloxone kits and provide training on how to use them. Diane Semo, Chief Rainmaker with Truth Pharm says they will continue to provide people with the kits and training for anyone who wants to learn to use it.

"People can walk into STAP during the week and ask for a kit and they will train them on the spot," said Semo.

Semo is also urging people to bring back the used Narcan kits. By bringing them back, STAP can keep track of how many have been used and can also help provide more state funding.

"The more kits brought back, the more is proves to the state how much they are needed."

The Narcan training takes about fifteen minutes and you never know when you might have to save a life.

"People are just overdosing everywhere you go. Even if you don't know someone that's using, which is really quite rare at this point, anybody can go into a store or restaurant and have to use it. I think everyone should have a kit," said Cruz.