AMBER Alert Canceled for Sidney Abduction

The AMBER Alert that was issued for two infants from Sidney was canceled at 3:33 a.m. on June 25.

The New York State Police were investigating the abduction of two 3-month-old children, Alexia Mister and Bentley Mister. The suspect was 36-year-old Sandy Perla.

They were traveling in a red 4-door sedan Nissan Sentra with a Virginia license plate, heading for Deposit.