Broome-Tioga Cadet Earns Civil Air Patrol's Highest Honor

17-year-old Cadet Kevin Vogel of Port Crane has earned the prestigious General Carl A. Spaatz Award, which is the highest honor a Cadet can receive from the Civil Air Patrol (CAP). The recognition is given to those who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, character, fitness, and aerospace education.

On average, only five out of every one thousand cadets earn the Spaatz Award. CAP has been giving out the award since 1964 and only 2113 cadets across the United States have been presented it.

"The Broome-Tioga Composite Squadron is proud to have one of our own earn this very prestigious award," said Commander 1st Lt. Franklin Birt.

Cadets qualify for the award by dedicating an average of five years to complete 16 CAP Cadet Program Achievements. The last step is to pass a four-part exam, which includes a physical fitness test, an essay on moral reasoning, a written exam on leadership, and a written exam on aerospace education.

The cadet is promoted to the grade of cadet colonel after passing the exams.

Vogel just graduated from Chenango Forks High School and joined the Broome-Tioga Composite Squadron in February 2012. He attributes much of his dedication to the program to his brother who was a cadet and is currently serving in the US Army.

Currently, Vogel is the squadron's Cadet Commander and is involved in the CAP Cadet Advisory Council.

After this summer, he plans on studying International Relations and French at McGill University in Montreal, Canada in the fall. He hopes to pursue a career in Public Service after graduation.