12th Annual Broome County Triathlon Promotes a Healthy Lifestyle

165 people competed in the 12th annual Broome County Triathlon at Dorchester Park in Whitney Point on Saturday.

One of the runners, County Executive Jason Garnar, says the race is great for the community.

"Over half of the participants are from outside Broome County," said Garnar. "This is an excellent opportunity to promote our parks in a fun and healthy way."

Race Director, Grace Tabeek agrees that events like this one bring more people to different parks in the area.

"Because we do the triathlon here, it brings more people to this park because they come out here to swim in the water they're actually going to be swimming in and biking on the roads they're actually going to be competing on," said Tabeek.

Besides the traditional triathlon, people could take part in a duathlon (run, bike, run) or an aqua-bike (swim, bike, swim). 40 kids also took part in a smaller version of the triathlon, which promoted a healthy lifestyle from a young age.

"It shows them how to follow the healthy lifestyles their parents are already involved in," said Tabeek.

A portion of the proceeds went to the Broome County Parks Handicapped Children's Playground Fund.