Local Mothers Demand Gun Safety

Gun control...a hot button issue facing many United States citizens. For those that have had their lives altered or ruined by firearms, the effort for gun safety is clearer than ever.

For one local mothers action group, keeping the 2nd amendment is a crucial right for every American, but the problems surrounding gun control have to be remedied.

Newly created, Binghamton's Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (MDAGSA) is fighting to reduce the nation's rate of gun violence. Saturday, members of the group met for their first meeting to educate the Southern Tier about the violence 'epidemic' surrounding firearms.

"Our mission is common sense gun reform. MDAGSA respects the 2nd Amendment, our membership includes many gun owners, and were looking to advance ways to address gun violence," said Bridgette Farrelly, Group Leader.

According to Bridgette, the reason for joining/leading the action group came from a terrible accident that claimed the life of her neighbor, Bobby King.

"Sadly, he was killed in the ACA massacre in 2009. I felt compelled to step up...and see what we can get going," Bridgette Farrelly.

According to the MDAGSA, they would never want to take away guns from any American, but they do want to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. Helping to curb unnecessary deaths.

"There are many gun owners out there with children. It's good to ask the question, 'Is there a firearm in your home?' Because we want to try to prevent accidental deaths," Bridgette Farrell.

One way to help prevent child-related firearm accidents, according to the gun safety campaign, is to be SMART.

S ecure all guns in your home and vehicles.

Model responsible behavior around guns.

Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes.

Recognize the risks of teen suicide.

ecognize the risks of teen suicide. Tell your peers to be SMART.

Other solutions proposed by the Binghamton group; creating enforceable laws that address gun trafficking and fraudulent purchasing to keep illegal guns off the streets. Close loopholes in background checks that allow felons and domestic abusers to access guns.

With 93 Americans dying every day in gun-related accidents, this local mothers' campaign is reaching out to the community and asking for members to join their cause at momsdemandaction.org