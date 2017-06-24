Vestal 5K Raises Awareness For Female Cancers

The 2nd annual Warrior Women's Crush Cancer 5K raised money and awareness for female cancers at the Vestal Coal House on Saturday morning.

"More and more people need to be aware that we need to find a cure for cancer and it's not just going to find a cure itself," Michelle Waddell, event sponsor.

The race benefited the American Cancer Society and the Organization's Senior Manager said they are grateful for events like this one.

"The wig rooms, the road to recovery programs, and all of the local programs we have in Johnson City benefit," said Robyn Callaway, American Cancer Society Senior Manager.

Organizers say the race doubled in size compared to 2016.