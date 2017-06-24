Rain Couldn't Dampen Drafts with Giraffes at Animal Adventure

With rains slowly moving over the horizon, fans of ales, adventure and (of course) giraffes stood their ground at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.

Saturday, over 30 breweries made their way into the park to service nearly one thousand attendees at the "Draft with Giraffes" event.

For the second year, this fun event featured beer and cider at dozens of different stations around the park to kick off the summer season, but this year was so popular the event sold out weeks after the tickets became available.

What makes selling out tickets this year different? According to Animal Adventure Park Owner, Jordan Patch, 40% of the tickets for the event were sold outside New York State.

"We always cap the event at around 800 people. It's the mix of beer and craft beer that we have here, it's unique stuff. It's new stuff, but also the fact that we're mixing the uniqueness of our animals the ith fun of the beer culture...it's a homerun," said Jordan Patch.

Event goers enjoyed the selection of craft beers as they ventured around the park, toasting April the giraffe and her family.

"We love April, we love Tajiri. We've been following them for months. This is the best event we've ever been to," said Sara Hollett, Towanda, PA resident.

If anyone is saddened that they were unable to attend today's 'Gir-raft-fest,' don't take it badly. Jordan says that there may be another event coming sooner than you think.

"There's a rumor that we might have another one of these in the fall, we'll have to see," Jordan Patch said (with a smile).

Jordan also reminded fans that on October 5, Animal Adventure will be holding a "Wine for Wolves" event, which will feature wine and food pairings by businesses from around the Southern Tier.

April and her family are always looking forward to visitors at the many Animal Adventure Park events.