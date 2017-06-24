GALLERY: Susquehanna Valley, U-E, and Vestal High Schools Celebrate Graduation

Hundreds of Southern Tier seniors became alumni on Saturday after three high schools celebrated their graduations.

Susquehanna Valley High School kicked the day off with a 10:00 a.m. start at the Forum in Binghamton.

The day continued next door at the Arena where Union-Endicott High School seniors walked the stage at 11:00 a.m. on their way to the next steps in their lives.

"It's like the end, I was ready for it before I was a Senior and now it's here and it came really fast," said Bernardo Ramirez, U-E Graduate.

He says he'll miss his friends the most and says distance and time will probably mean he'll speak to fewer people from high school. His message to incoming Freshmen next year is to stay in school.

"Respect your teachers, do your work, and have fun," said Ramirez.

The celebratory day wrapped up at the Binghamton University Events Center for the Vestal High School graduation at 1:00 p.m.



Fox 40's coverage of local graduations continues on Sunday, June 25, with Binghamton and Johnson City High Schools.