Veterans Receive Free Dental Work for Annual Day of Service

Veterans received free dental care at the Aspen Dental in Binghamton as part of the company's annual Day of Service.

Employees say they filled every time slot available on Saturday and every person who made an appointment showed up.

"We see that they struggle just like millions of other Americans and we're hoping to bring them in today to take care of their immediate concerns," said Amber Moore, Binghamton Aspen Dental Office Manager.

The facility is usually closed on Saturdays, but the Office Manager from the Cortland location, Jaimie Edwards, says it's important to take care of Veterans every day.

"We see a lot of elderly patients, many whom are Veterans and they don't get the health care or dental care they need," said Edwards.

The Binghamton location was among the nearly 450 participating Aspen Dental locations across the country. For those who didn't take part in this weekend's event, Employees say to look out for the Mouth-Mobile, which provides dental care on the fly.