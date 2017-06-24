Woman From Oxford Caught Trying to Sell Drugs

An Oxford woman was arrested by the Narcotics Division of the Chenango County Sheriff's Office after they found cocaine in her car.

The incident took place around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23 after a traffic stop on County Road 29 in the Town of New Berlin.

Police allege 20-year-old Cheyanne Moore had cocaine in her car with the intent to sell the product. She now faces a felony drugs charge.

Cheyanne Moore's Charges

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance - Third Degree (Felony)

She was arraigned in the Town of North Norwich Court and is being held in the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.